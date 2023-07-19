World Rugby on Tuesday announced a new format for their Sevens Series, rebranding it the HSBC SVNS from this year onwards. The new series will be played at eight venues across the world - down from the 11 tournaments played this year - with Cape Town being chosen as one of the host cities.

Die ding gaan ruk innie Mother City on 9 and 10 December, with SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer saying: “The HSBC SVNS Cape Town experience just exploded to a whole new level. Returning to Cape Town this December, the ultimate festival of immersive experiences as the new #HSBCSVNS kicks off - more here: https://t.co/KxWTfIz1Tp 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9oAy5tdVOg — HSBC SVNS Cape Town (@CapeTown7s) July 18, 2023 “We have long thought about expanding and enhancing the spectator experience and the new HSBC SVNS delivers exactly that, making for an exciting new departure – we’re honoured to be chosen as one of the host cities. “It will go from a rugby event to a festival experience, unlike anything else we’ve seen at rugby before. The proposed changes to the tournament format and the new plans for an even better fan experience will ensure everyone who attends in Cape Town in December, will be blown away. We certainly can’t wait for the action to start.”

Excited: Rian Oberholzer World Rugby explains the changes to the series as follows: “Off the field, SVNS is all about summertime vibes. Sun-soaked days and unique experiences as rugby, music, food, and wellbeing combine to attract a new generation of audiences. Celebrating cuisine and culture, each SVNS destination will celebrate its unique local flavour, adding to the overall excitement and enjoyment of the events across the globe. There will also be a range of competitive and social sports for all at SVNS festivals, from non-contact rugby to functional fitness. Every event will deliver something unique.” They add in a statement released yesterday: “The top eight placed teams, based on cumulative series points, at the conclusion of Singapore SVNS will secure their opportunity to compete in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final in Madrid, where the women’s and men’s SVNS champions will be crowned.

"The drama does not end there. Madrid will also play host to the high stakes relegation play-off competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series. The top four placed teams of this play-off will secure their place on next year's SVNS." HBSC SVNS – Festival dates Dubai – 2-3 December, 2023

Cape Town – 9-10 December, 2023 Perth – 26-28 January, 2024 Vancouver – 23-25 February, 2024