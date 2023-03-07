Manchester United are licking their wounds after Sunday’s lelike 7-0 pak slae at bitter rivals Liverpool - their worst-ever Premier League defeat. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to complete the humiliation after braces from Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

United conceded six of those goals in a disastrous second half, for which captain Bruno Fernandes was labelled a disgrace by former United captain Gary Neville and centreback Luke Shaw was heavily criticised. Full-time. #MUFC || #LIVMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2023 Fernandes failed to compose himself and lead his team, with the Portuguese seemingly begging to be subbed off as the goals rained in. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Bruno Fernandes will not face any action from the FA after the incident involving the referee’s assistant during yesterday’s game between Liverpool and Manchester United pic.twitter.com/NChmmi35Hi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2023 Facing the media afterwards, Fernandes says: “We know that this team is really good and it can do really good things, [Sunday] was not the case.”

Shaw adds: “Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans. “I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.” Apologetic: defender Luke Shaw Coach Erik ten Hag slammed his manne as unprofessional as Liverpool ripped them apart in the second 45 and vowed to ruk them reg.

The Dutchman says: “You can lose a game but not in the way we lose in the second half. Kwaad: United mentor Erik ten Hag “The second half was unprofessional. It can’t happen and we have to talk about it. “You can have setbacks but what can’t happen is you don’t stick together. You have to do your job.