The Norwegian opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing Citizens with a third-minute penalty, before Julian Alvarez scored a stunning winner in a 2-1 victory at Fulham after Carlos Vinicius had tied up the score.

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland brought up a half-century of goals in English football as he helped fire his team to the top of the Premier League this weekend.

The 22-year-old became the first player in 92 years, after Aston Villa’s Tom 'Pongo' Waring, to reach 50 goals in all competitions for an English top-flight club.

Haaland’s goal brought him level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s 34-goals record in a 42-game league season after just 30 appearances, while also batting 12 as City look forward to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid and three in the FA Cup ahead of a final against Manchester United.

Coach Guardiola says of his £51m signing: “Congratulations to Erling. The best goals to help us achieve what we want still is there.”