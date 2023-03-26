Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks shared 152 runs for the opening wicket as the Proteas successfully chased down the West Indies’ massive total in Sunday’s second T20 at Centurion. Over 500 runs were scored at Centurion as SA and the West Indies put on a performance the world and both teams will remember for many years to come.

Aiden Markram won his first toss as the Proteas’ T20 captain and sent the West Indies in to bat first. The loss to the West Indies on Saturday showed SA that Centurion favours the chasing team in T20 cricket. 🗣️ "We did something special out there and we're proud of what we've done!"



Quinton de Kock walks away with the Man of the Match award for his century, here's what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/iXLWvNQ6wh — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 West Indies batter, Johnson Charles, set Centurion alight with a superb maiden T20 international century as the West Indies muscled their way to a mammoth 258/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Charles combined beautifully with Kyle Mayers (51) and the pair recorded a century stand, having lost Brandon King in the first over. Charles made his way to 118 off 46 balls and struck (10x4, 11x6), while Mayers’ half-century saw him entertain the crowd (5x4, 4x6).

Coming in at No 6 with the score on 179/4, Romario Shepherd added the finishing touches to what was already a competitive score. The all-rounder struck big blows and was a nightmare for the SA bowling attack. He finished unbeaten on 41 off 18 deliveries and pushed the West Indies to 258/5, the highest total scored against SA in T20s. This Proteas vs West Indies scorecard has its place in the history books 📖 pic.twitter.com/spQCWWwlsS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 The run chase required a special batting performance from the South Africans and that is what they delivered at Centurion. At the top of the order, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks threw the first punch at the West Indies bowling attack and made their intentions clear.

The pair put together a 152-run stand, which saw De Kock score his maiden T20 international century. De Kock reached the three-figure mark off just 43 balls while Hendricks kept the intensity high with a 28-ball 68. THE GREATEST RUN CHASE IN T20 HISTORY BELONGS TO THE PROTEAS 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>👏 pic.twitter.com/iHJGhWzB0H — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 On 193/3 with just over seven overs remaining in the match and two new batters at the crease, 259 runs looked impossible to reach for SA. Centurion had been roaring throughout the run chase, but the West Indies silenced the crowd when the fourth SA wicket fell courtesy of a stunning catch by Shepherd. After all, it was the big wicket of David Miller. Miller was back in the dugout and the Proteas needed 43 runs to win with 26 balls remaining.

Fresh from an ODI century earlier in the week, Heinrich Klaasen (16 off 7) joined Aiden Markram (38 off 21) in the middle and the pair guided the Proteas to a six-wicket victory. Quinton de Kock has his century off just 43 deliveries🤯



The Proteas need 108 runs to win from 56 balls!



Are we about to witness history in Pretoria? pic.twitter.com/YZZBHAyh9w — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 The Proteas levelled the series 1-1 and head over to the Wanderers with an opportunity to win the series. Quinton de Kock is FLYING 🔥



He brings up the fastest half-century in Proteas T20 history off just 15 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes!



South Africa are 92/0 after 5 overs 😲 pic.twitter.com/A2wwF5CGtc — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 Scorecard

West Indies: 258/5 (Charles 118, Mayers 51, Jansen 3/52, Parnell 2/43) South Africa: 259/4 (De Kock 100, Hendricks 68, Powell 1/27, Smith 1/36) South Africa won by 6 wickets