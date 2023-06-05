Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his players to seize the opportunity of a lifetime after they beat archrivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Victory in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, secured by Ilkay Gundogan’s brace of goals, came hot on the heels of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons under the Spaniard.

Guardiola and his players can now achieve sporting immortality this Saturday in Istanbul against Inter Milan when City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match United's 1998-99 still unique treble under Ferguson. And Guardiola says: "We are in a position we will probably never be in again. "Everything will not be complete if we don't win the Champions League now. We have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be recognised." He adds: "To win the FA Cup the emotions are really special. Now is the first time I can talk about the treble... it is one game away."

While Guardiola is happy, his United counterpart Erik ten Hag says his team is broken. Ten Hag explains: "We are broken, disappointed of course. So it's tough. But I am proud of my team."