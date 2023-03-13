Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.
The Brazilian’s 34th-minute sending off for a dangerous high boot against Carlos Alcaraz gave confidence to the visitors and made for an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.
Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for Manchester United in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.
Casemiro leaves the Old Trafford pitch in tears after being sent off following a VAR decision 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1biq1Sz8iE— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023
Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post.
Taking home a point 😇 pic.twitter.com/b7ts2BZqiN— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2023
A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22.