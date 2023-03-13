The Brazilian’s 34th-minute sending off for a dangerous high boot against Carlos Alcaraz gave confidence to the visitors and made for an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for Manchester United in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

Casemiro leaves the Old Trafford pitch in tears after being sent off following a VAR decision 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1biq1Sz8iE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023

Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post.

Taking home a point 😇 pic.twitter.com/b7ts2BZqiN — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2023

A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22.