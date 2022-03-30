The GladAfrica Championship will return this weekend after the short international break.

There’s still a lot to be done by the teams vannie Kaap.

We have a contender in Cape Town All Stars, who currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings, with only three points separating them from the top team.

They have every reason to believe after an encouraging run which saw them win three, draw two and lose once this year since action resumed after the Afcon midseason break.

They are going away to face Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Things are a little bit uncomfortable across the road at Ikamva, the home Cape Town Spurs.

The Urban Warriors are sitting in 12th place at the moment with a four point cushion from the relegation zone.

They have Pretoria Callies coming to visit them at Athlone Stadium on Friday, which is April Fool's Day.

Let's hope they don't make a fool of themselves.

