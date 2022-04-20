Former Stormers prop Oli Kebble is one of 17 Scotland internationals that touched down in the Mother City ahead of their clash against their Cape Town Stadium hosts on Friday.

Kebble, 29, is the son of former Springbok prop Guy Kebble and cut his teeth at Western Province and the Stormers between 2012 and 2017, before moving to Glasgow.

After representing South Africa at U20 level in 2012, he then changed his allegiances to Scotland for whom he debuted in 2020.

Not a bad way to start Day 2⃣ in South Africa...#WhateverItTakes ⚔️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/fLJjKjTklY — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) April 20, 2022

Having played with the likes of Stormers Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, he will undoubtedly have a point to prove in their United Rugby Championship encounter this week.

Former Griquas centre Kyle Steyn is the other South African-born Scotland international in their squad.

Warriors squad:

Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Zander Fagerson, Thomas Gordon, Richie Gray, Rob Harley, Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs: Jamie Dobie, Robbie Fergusson, Cole Forbes, Sam Johnson, Sean Kennedy, Stafford McDowall, Josh McKay, Domingo Miotti, Ali Price, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duncan Weir.

