I wouldn’t fault Cape Town Spurs for thinking they are being targeted because they had another shocking decision go against them this past weekend.

There have been whispers that the GladAfrica Championship is kept in the darkness because the powers that be don’t want the bad refereeing seen on live TV.

It happened again on Friday, when the Urban Warriors thought they’d scored an early goal against Polokwane City. Abednego Mosiatlhaga reacted fastest to tap in Colin Ryan’s attempt in the fifth minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside by the assistant referee.

Ryan made good later in the first half with a much better strike from outside the box to put the hosts in the lead.

They couldn’t hold on and Polokwane managed to find the equaliser and the match finished 1-1.

Spurs next travel to KZN to visit Uthongathi at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, each week is like a final for Cape Town All Stars as they try to keep up with the rest of the teams hoping to move up to the Premiership next season.

Igugu leKapa were held to a 1-1 draw by promotion rivals, University of Pretoria, at their Parow home on Saturday.

The result moved All Stars up to fourth place with only one point separating them from third place which would qualify them for the playoffs and five points from the league leaders.

All Stars are off to Pretoria next to visit Pretoria Callies at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

