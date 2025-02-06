LIONS brasse Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton are out to roar for MI Cape Town in the SA20 final on their home turf the Wanderers on Saturday at 2pm.

Up against Aiden Markram and his Sunrisers Eastern Cape brasse in the tournament finale, the tournament’s leading runs-scorer Van der Duseen says their knowledge of local conditions will give them the edge against wie-ookal they face.

With Rickelton fourth on the scorers’ chart, the two have been carving up new-ball attacks throughout the tournament and Van der Dussen warns of the “double team”: “Ryan [Rickelton] and I know each other very well, we’ve playing together for nine-10 years at the Lions and have never been opposing teams.

“We have a really good understanding, and we like to over-communicate on the field.