Livewire fullback Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries as Italy claimed a historic first victory over Australia at the 19th attempt with a 28-27 triumph in Florence on Saturday. Replacement flyhalf Ben Donaldson, making his debut, had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win, but put his effort wide of the posts to signal jubilant celebrations from the Italian players.

Winger Pierre Bruno also scored a try for the hosts, who were full value for the victory and might have won by a greater margin had they not missed out on 14 points with kickable penalties and conversions. In other action on the weekend, England smashed Japan (), while New Zealand beat Scotland () at Murrayfield yesterday.