Wales legend Gareth Edwards wants his team to give the Springboks a goeie pak slae in Bloemfontein on Saturday at 5.05pm because the hosts disrespected the Dragons. After making 14 changes to their run-on XV and 19 to the matchday squad in total, Edwards says: “The big disappointment for me was to learn South Africa has changed virtually their whole team…

“I suppose the only way they can justify it is if they win but I think it shows a little bit of disrespect. “If there had been five or six changes, you would maybe have raised an eyebrow. But 14 changes, it's overwhelming. “I don't think it shows respect for Wales and, looking logically, there is only one way [for Wales] to view it and that's to give them a good 'tonking', as they say.”