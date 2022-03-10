Liverpool got a timely wake-up call with a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Luckily for Mo Salah and his teammates, they still progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals - 2-1 on aggregate - to keep their hopes of a quadruple alive.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the Anfield clash, which ended the Reds’ 15-match unbeaten run.

Salah hit the woodwork twice in the match, failing to convert the Reds’ best chances to continue a 12-match winning streak.

NOT ENOUGH: Lautaro Martinez

But with the League Cup in the bag and Europe, the Premier League and the FA Cup all still in their sights, Salah says the defeat will ruk them reg.

The Egyptian says: “Maybe we need to start from the beginning, winning games.

“We lost the game, maybe that gives us a little bit of a push that maybe in the back of our mind we are a little overconfident at the moment.

“I think it’s a good game to learn from it and carry on.

“I hit the post twice, it’s OK – maybe next game I will score three! I don’t mind so much when the team qualify. That is the most important thing, for sure.”

FRUSTRATIONS: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were on the ropes after Martinez’s 61st-minute thunderbolt, but Alexis Sanchez earned a second yellow two minutes later as Inter went all in for the win.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp adds: “It was then a bit slapstick how we missed the chances in the end, we still could have won the game. Now let’s carry on.”

Their next assignment is a trip to Brighton on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.

