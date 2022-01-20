All eyes will be on Stormers coach John Dobson when he names his side for the United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls tomorrow.

With all of his Springboks back - bar tighthead prop Frans Malherbe who is still out injured - it will be interesting to see where Dobson can find a place for the versatile Willemse going forward.

Having signed Manie Libbok from the Sharks at the start of season, he has donned the No.10 jumper in the United Rugby Championship.

Libbok’s ability to play fullback makes him a useful option on the bench also, but the fact that Willemse is being used at fullback at international level might see him challenge Warrick Gelant - another aspiring Bok - for that jersey.

Before their last match at the start of December against the Lions - a match Willemse missed - assistant coach Dawie Snyman said of the player: “ understands the game as well in different positions, but to be fair to him he needs to settle in a position where he’s comfortable and can challenge for higher honours…”

What position that will be, will be answered by Dobson when he names his side tomorrow.

