THE Stormers are banking on two prop reinforcements for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown against the Lions at Ellis Park (2.30pm kickoff), while a third front-rower is set to earn his 150th cap for the Kaapse span. Still smarting from their dramatic 33-32 defeat to the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, the Stormers are hoping to welcome back loosehead prop Ali Vermaak and tighthead Neethling Fouché for their trip to Johannesburg this week.

Both manne watched from the sidelines as the Stormers battled in the scrums in the first half especially against the Bulls, as they conceded a number of penalties. Things were a bit more stable in the second half when veteran Brok Harris entered the fray, but coach John Dobson will be pushing his pack to sort things out in the set-piece as the Lions also boast a formidable front row. On Tuesday, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman provided a positive update on Vermaak and Fouché, but not on other injured personnel such as Manie Libbok and Seabelo Senatla – while they are also missing a klomp stars such as Damian Willemse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Steven Kitshoff, JD Schickerling, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Ruhan Nel.

BACK: Neethling Fouché Snyman says: “We are actually alright [from the Bulls game]. The two guys who have trained with us so far is Ali and Neethling – they are back, and by the end of today, we will probably know exactly what their situation is, if they are available to play. “Seabelo and Manie are not available to play.” The Stormers will hope to make it a day to remember for veteran prop Frans Malherbe, who will be featuring in his 150th game for the Kaapenaars.