Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool will make the most of their final pre-season friendly before they resume their hunt for trophies in Saturday’s Community Shield.
Last season the Reds ended the campaign with the League and FA Cup and finished runners-up in the Champions League and the Premier League.
They are in action tonight when they take on Salzburg at 8pm in order to sharpen up for another competitive season.
A genuine mutual support for each other is the key to the success of our central defensive group, explained @VirgilvDijk 👊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 25, 2022
Watch his extended interview in full on LFCTV GO now ⤵️
And defensive yster Van Dijk says: “The pre-season is quite short; we have a big game obviously next week coming up.
“Everyone was disappointed in the end [last season]; coming that close but not close enough by winning those two other trophies.
“We start the year, every year, trying to win every game ahead of us and that’s not going to be any different this year. We’re going to give it a go. We know how tough it’s going to be.”
Head where it hurts, @andrewrobertso5 👊#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/9gBhFkUXDB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2022