Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool will make the most of their final pre-season friendly before they resume their hunt for trophies in Saturday’s Community Shield. Last season the Reds ended the campaign with the League and FA Cup and finished runners-up in the Champions League and the Premier League.

They are in action tonight when they take on Salzburg at 8pm in order to sharpen up for another competitive season. A genuine mutual support for each other is the key to the success of our central defensive group, explained @VirgilvDijk 👊



Watch his extended interview in full on LFCTV GO now ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 25, 2022 And defensive yster Van Dijk says: “The pre-season is quite short; we have a big game obviously next week coming up. “Everyone was disappointed in the end [last season]; coming that close but not close enough by winning those two other trophies.