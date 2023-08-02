The Netherlands skipper takes over the armband following the departure of Jordan Henderson and he will have fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as his vice-captain, with James Milner also leaving Anfield during the offseason.

New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has vowed to bring back the glory days after being appointed to the role on Monday night.

Ahead of his first outing as captain against Bayern Munich in Wednesday Singapore friendly, Van Dijk says: “Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.”

Captain for club and country 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱 pic.twitter.com/vhoZixmAe9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2023

Having been an integral part of the Reds’ recent successes, he adds: “Obviously it has been quite an interesting summer with players obviously leaving and new players coming in, this little transition that is going on.

We take on Bayern Munich tomorrow in our penultimate pre-season fixture 👊 pic.twitter.com/caW4WjnQDF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2023

“We also have to be a bit patient but we want to be there [winning silverware].