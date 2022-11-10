Manchester United will be out for revenge against Aston Villa in Thursday’s 10pm League Cup third-round clash. The Red Devils were ripped apart at Villa Park on Sunday, losing 3-1 to tonight’s visitors to Old Trafford.

United were 2-0 down inside 11 minutes after swak defending and looked short of attacking ideas up front. But coach Erik ten Ten can boost his team with fit-again captain and centreback Harry Maguire, who watched from the bench at the weekend, and return of playmaker Bruno Fernandes from suspension. Creative; Bruno Fernandes And Maguire urged his span to tighten things up at the back as they look to go on a cup run and end a trophy drought stretching back to their 2017 Europa League triumph.

Looking to reunite with in-form defender Lisandro Martinez, Maguire says: “You want to defend and come out and keep a clean sheet and win 1-0. He adds: “We had a really poor season last year… In the cups, we went out far too early to teams where we feel like we shouldn’t be going out to. “We need to make sure we qualify in the [League] Cup and go on a long run because this club’s built on winning and we need to start winning trophies.”