Emery joins from Villarreal four days after the Villans sacked Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa named former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach on Monday night.

The club says in a statement: “Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.”

The four-time Europa League-winning coach has his work cut for him at Villa Park, after Gerrard guided the team to just two wins in 11 games at the start of the season.

But having been sacked by the Gunners in November 2019, the Spaniard will have something to prove in the Premier League.