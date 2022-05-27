Drawn in Pool B against Argentina, Ireland and Kenya, South Africa will know they can’t afford to drop their guard once after some disastrous displays in the last three tournaments saw them lose their series lead to Argentina last weekend.

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and his manne will have to hit the road running at the London Sevens this Saturday.

Having failed to progress past the group stage for the first time since 2013 last weekend, South Africa lost to Ireland in Toulouse. Doing so again and then also failing to beat Argentina could see them repeat last week’s unwanted feat.

But Powell will be hoping that new additions Angelo Davids and Jordan Hendrikse will help his team reach greater heights than what they did in the last three tournaments - with their best result being a cup quarterfinal appearance.

The Blitzboks face Argentina at 10.54am, Ireland at 2.22pm and Kenya at 5.08pm Saturday.