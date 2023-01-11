Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is back from injury and ready to druk hard for a place in the Stormers’ starting XV. The talented 20-year-old utility back has been sidelined since November last year after he suffered a shin injury while on duty for South Africa A against Bristol Bears.

But he’s back now and honger to take the field when the Stormers face London Irish in the Champions Cup on Sunday. 📍 Next stop London for some @ChampionsCup #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/vjRepTWTx4 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 9, 2023 Feinberg-Mngomezulu tells the Stormers website: “I think as a professional in any environment it’s tough to come back from injury and start challenging guys again. Whether you like it or not, the rust does pick up and the match intensity fitness you’ve worked towards does take a bit of a dip. “But that’s what’s so beautiful about the process, because it’s a proper dog fight that starts from within and there’s nothing better than coming back and pushing guys you love working with.”

Ruled out: Winger Leolin Zas The Stormers are set to be without winger Leolin Zas, who limped off in the 24-17 United Rugby Championship defeat to Glasgow Warriors over the weekend. But having the versatile Feinberg-Mngomezulu back will give coach John Dobson some options in his backline. With the Stormers having beaten London Irish 34-14 in Cape Town, the youngster says of the upcoming clash: “London Irish are a quality outfit and playing any side away from home always presents a different challenge.