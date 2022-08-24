Stellenbosch don’t skrik for going to Loftus Versfeld to face PSL champions Mamelodi Sundown at 5pm on Wednesday. Most South African football teams would be paaping at the prospect of clashing with the Brazilians.

Downs have won twice and lost once from their four fixtures this season and after being pegged back to a 1-1 by Sekhukhune United on Saturday, a backlash is expected. But Stellies boss Steve Barker is confident that his manne can go to toe to toe with the champs, having beat them on their home patch 3-0 in May after holding them to a 1-1 draw earlier last season. 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃 𝘿![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙔



The seven-placed Maroons, on six points, can even leapfrog Downs with seven log points in fourth, with a second straight away win in Tshwane.

After a four-game unbeaten start, Barker says: “If I’m totally honest, in the past we would look at Sundowns probably not believing you can get anything. “But at the same time, I think we can go to Sundowns and expect maybe to get something. “We will have to be at our best to be able to do that.”