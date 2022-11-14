South African Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus couldn’t help himself to share some refereeing mistakes with his Twitter followers following the Springboks’ 30-26 defeat to France in Marseille on Saturday. Coach Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks suffered their second defeat of their European tour on the weekend, after also going down to Ireland last weekend.

But with the Boks losing their fifth Test of 11 in 2022, Erasmus, who had only recently returned to the Test arena following a ban after his criticism of referee Nic Berry in the Boks’ series against the British and Irish Lions last year, again dished out the punches. BLOW JOB: Ref Wayne Barnes With his team finishing the match with 13 men after Pieter-Steph du Toit was red-carded for head contact on a French player at a ruck and replacement flank Deon Fourie yellow carded with 10 minutes to go and France scoring a match-winning try five minutes from time with the TMO not available to check the five-pointer, Erasmus took to social media to vent his anger. He started out by sharing a video of a French player elbow-charging tackler Cheslin Kolbe without punishment, followed by a long pass from Willie le Roux which was judged to have gone forward.

Erasmus captioned it: “I know guys and accept it, we really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awsome both on the field (players)and off the field (supporters)!! We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing. Sorry ZA.” I know guys and accept it, we really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awsome both on the field (players)and off the field (supporters)!! We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing 👇🏿Sorry 🇿🇦 we know 💔 pic.twitter.com/hte6ggyXk9 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 12, 2022 His second post was on Fourie’s yellow, with the video caption reading: “Deon copping a lot of flack for this yellow card, to be honest I also thought the Blue 16 detached and maul over, we just have to work harder and make sure we understand the rules correctly! Very costly ! We deserve all the criticism!! Sorry ZA.” Deon copping a lot of flack for this yellow card, to be honest I also thought the Blue 16 detached and maul over, we just have to work harder and make sure we understand the rules correctly! Very costly 🟨 ! We deserve all the criticism!! Sorry 🇿🇦 💔 pic.twitter.com/vyBTf5dUXO — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022 After sharing videos of Gael Fickou’s “clever” tactics to slow down Bok ruck ball and how Faf de Klerk was penalised for offside when playing opposite number Antoine Dupont and the French getting away with doing the same to De Klerk, he struck the big one.