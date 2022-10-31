Marus Rashford celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday by scoring the only goal in Manchester United’s 1-0 over West Ham on Sunday night to bring up his 100th goal for the club. Job done! ✅#MUFC || #MUNWHU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2022 The three points moved Erik ten Hag’s manne one point off fourth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand (23 points from 12 games).

The hosts dominated the play with Rashford leading the way from the left wing. Landmark: achieved ✅



💯 @MarcusRashford #MUFC || #MUNWHU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2022 After Cristiano Ronaldo fired a long-range effort straight down the throat of Lukasz Fabianski in the 15th minute, Rashford took the game by the scruff of the neck, as he drove into the box with his deflected shot landing on the roof of the Hammers’ goal. While Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen looked to threaten United on the counter and give their team some relief, Rashford made former Red Devils boss David Moyes’ manne pay in the 38th minute.

The England man rose highest to thump Christian Eriksen’s cross home to get the party started for his birthday, but couldn’t find another as his 51st-minute curler went just wide. Ronaldo wasted two chances to add to the score around the hourmark as the nerves around Old Trafford started to creep in. Rashford and Ronaldo had David de Gea to thank with great saves in the final 10 minutes to deny Michail Antonio’s ripper, Kurt Zouma’s header from the resultant corner and a Declan Rice rocket.