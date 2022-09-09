Not a single ball was bowled on the first day of the third and final Test between the Proteas and England at The Oval on Thursday. With rain washing out the hele dag, there are also an 80 percent chance of showers today.

But with Proteas captain Dean Elgar promising a result in his pre-match press conference, there will be no shortage of action once the covers come off. Heading into the series decider with one win apiece after South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs and England the second by an innings and 85 runs, the Proteas made the hele se changes to their team. The start of play has been delayed due to heavy rain ☔ #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/2avQUblYX0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 8, 2022 One of those changes – Ryan Rickelton in for Rassie van der Dussen – was expected because of injury, while the others came at a bit of a surprise at the coin toss which England won and subsequently decided to bowl first.