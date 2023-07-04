Mdu Mdantsane and Junior Mendieta two of Cape football’s biggest stars were on Monday unveiled at Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively. Mdantsane leaves Cape Town City after three seasons in the Blue and Gold, having scored a club-record 21 goals in 109 matches.

The 28-year-old joins Amakhosi in a deal rumoured to be around R3.5m after City had held out on selling their star playmaker last season. Mduduzi Mdantsane joins Kaizer Chiefs following an agreement reached between both clubs.



We thank Mdu for his outstanding contribution at City and wish him best of luck! 💙#ThankYouMdu pic.twitter.com/Ulq0rSnB95 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 3, 2023 City announced his departure with a Twitter post, reading: “Mdantsane joins Kaizer Chiefs following an agreement reached between both clubs. “We thank Mdu for his outstanding contribution at City and wish him the best of luck.”

Mdantsane was one of six new players announced by Chiefs, including Venezuela international Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia from Monagas SC in his homeland. Stellies also bid farewell to Argentine ace Mendieta, after joining PSL champion Sundowns for a helse R20m. NEW TEAM: Junior Mendieta Mendieta leaves the Winelands after three sparkling years and signed a three-year deal with Downs having enjoyed his best season at the Danie Craven Stadium, with 10 goals and 10 assists.