Proteas captain Dean Elgar has hinted that koppe gaan rol ahead of their Test-series decider against England at the Oval next week. Gearing up for the match, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs, with England returning the favour in the second to come out trumps by an innings and 85 runs.

One big problem for the Proteas is their middle-order and with Rassie van der Dussen out injured after breaking a finger in the second Test, there is bound to be some changes. With some time ahead of the third and final Test, the #Proteas will embark on some rest and recreation before switching focus back to the series decider 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zrhZavlXt4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 28, 2022 With Aiden Markram also sukkeling to score runs, Elgar warns: “A few tough decisions will be coming and with Rassie [van der Dussen] being ruled out, we’ll obviously have to replace him - whether that’s the only one we’ll make [we’ll see]. “We’ve got time before the next Test, so we’ll go away and try to get better combinations.