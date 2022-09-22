Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he has no plans to retire any time soon, and plans to play on until Euro 2024. "My journey is not over yet, you're going to have to put up with 'Cris' for a while longer," said Ronaldo on Tuesday, after receiving a trophy at the Portuguese football federation's (FPF) Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon for being the top national team goalscorer of all time.

"I want to be part of the World Cup and the Euros … I feel very motivated. My ambition is great," the 37-year-old said. Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 189 Portugal appearances and is expecting to play in his 10th major international tournament for his country at Qatar 2022. The forward's brace against the Republic of Ireland in September 2021 allowed him to overtake Iranian great Ali Daei's haul of 109 goals as the record international scorer.