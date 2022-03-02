The Proteas dug deep and unearthed some new stars as they squared their two-match Test series with New Zealand 1-1 yesterday.

Maiden centuries from newbies Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne went a long way to claiming a 198-run victory in Christchurch and complete a heroic comeback from the innings-and-278-run humiliation in the first clash.

Erwee, in only his second Test match, topscored with a 108 in the Proteas’ first-innings total of 364 as he and skipper Dean Elgar made 111 for the opening wicket - a first 100-plus away stand since 2012.

After Kagiso Rabada’s 5/60 ensured a 71-run first-innings lead, Verreynne pakked dik with an unbeaten 136 in the second innings as he announced himself as Quinton de Kock’s successor as wicketkeeper-batsman.

TOUGH TONNER: Sarel Erwee

Rabada added a 38-ball 47 to boot as the Kiwis’ only resistance came from a first-innings 128 from Colin de Grandhomme and 92 from SA-born Devon Conway in the second innings.

Man of the Match Rabada, who took 3/46 as NZ fell short of the 426-run victory, had nothing but praise for his new pals and the team gees, following back-to-back comebacks against the World Test champions and India inside two months.

The 26-year-old said: “If you look at previous South African teams, the word that fits us best was ‘resilience’. It was never easy to beat us.

“We’ve proved it again here. It was extremely hard.”

“We had young guys step up like Lutho [Sipamla], Kyle [Verreynne] and Sarel [Erwee] who all stood up.

“There are lots of good signs for the future, especially for the new guys coming in. Resilience has always been a character trait that we have shown best to the world.”

