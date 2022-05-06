Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler won’t accept anything less than victory in their chase for Africa this weekend.
The Citizens were held to a goalless draw by relegation fighters Chippa United and will face the same test when 14th-placed TS Galaxy come to town on Saturday at 7.30pm.
Level on 45 log points with second-placed Royal AM, who have a superior goal difference, with three games to go, coach Eric Tinkler does not want a repeat of that result and says: “We’re all disappointed...
“We lacked the quality this time and we have to move on to the next one.”
Sixth-placed Stellenbosch, meanwhile, will be wary of visitors Maritzburg tomorrow at 3pm. With Steve Barker’s manne looking to consolidate their four-point cushion in the top eight, they will know Ernst Middendorp’s side will be out to boost their survival hopes after stunning second-placed Royal AM 1-0 on Wednesday night.
TEAM P W D L F A Pts
1 Sundowns 27 18 7 2 52 14 61
2 Royal AM 27 12 9 6 37 24 45
3 CT City 27 11 12 4 30 23 45
4 Chiefs 27 12 6 9 30 23 42
5 Pirates 27 9 13 5 28 23 40
6 Stellies 27 9 13 5 27 22 40
7 AmaZulu 27 8 15 4 23 20 39
8 SuperSport 27 9 9 9 31 27 36
9 G. Arrows 27 8 11 8 31 37 35
10 Sekhukhune 27 8 7 12 19 21 31
11 Gallants 27 7 10 10 20 26 31
12 Maritzburg 27 6 9 12 19 28 27
13 Chippa 27 5 12 10 20 31 27
14 TS Galaxy 27 6 8 13 21 36 26
15 Swallows 27 4 11 12 18 32 23
16 Baroka 27 5 6 16 17 36 21