The Citizens were held to a goalless draw by relegation fighters Chippa United and will face the same test when 14th-placed TS Galaxy come to town on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler won’t accept anything less than victory in their chase for Africa this weekend.

Level on 45 log points with second-placed Royal AM, who have a superior goal difference, with three games to go, coach Eric Tinkler does not want a repeat of that result and says: “We’re all disappointed...

“We lacked the quality this time and we have to move on to the next one.”

Sixth-placed Stellenbosch, meanwhile, will be wary of visitors Maritzburg tomorrow at 3pm. With Steve Barker’s manne looking to consolidate their four-point cushion in the top eight, they will know Ernst Middendorp’s side will be out to boost their survival hopes after stunning second-placed Royal AM 1-0 on Wednesday night.