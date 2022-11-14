Arsenal will spend the next six weeks at the top of the Premier League with the World Cup kicking off on Sunday. Captain Martin Odegaard fired two second-half goals to give the Gunners a 2-0 win at bottom club Wolves on Saturday.

Teamwork around the box 📐



Slotted home by our skipper 🎯 pic.twitter.com/DGD369qd15 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 13, 2022 But to make it all even sweeter for coach Mikel Arteta and his span, they moved five points clear of holders Manchester City after they were stunned 2-1 by Brentford earlier in the day. And the Gunners cashed in - even after losing midfielder Granit Xhaka after 15 minutes to stomach cramps, with Arteta revealing that a number of the players were suffering from a bug. After being held goalless in the first half, the Gunners might have felt their luck was running out as Gabriel Jesus hit the frame of the goal to extend his goalless run to 10 games.

But the leaders found another gear as Jesus and Khaka’s replacement Fabio Vieira combined to set up Odegaard’s close-range finish for the opener after 10 second-half minutes. Then 15 minutes from time, Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko caused havoc down the left and Odegaard thumped a rebounded shot in from 12 yards to seal a 12th league win from 14 games. Proud boss: Mikel Arteta And coach Arteta reveals that his team have surpassed even his own expectations at this stage of the campaign.