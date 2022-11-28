Nizaam Carr won the Man of the Match award in his first game back for the Bulls, as they beat Wales’ Ospreys 43-26 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Returning from English club Wasps, coach Jake White tells Sport24 of Carr’s performance on the day: “Nizaam was very thankful that we gave him the opportunity after the Wasps episode. He said to us: 'I'll repay you guys back on the field'.”