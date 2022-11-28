Nizaam Carr won the Man of the Match award in his first game back for the Bulls, as they beat Wales’ Ospreys 43-26 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Returning from English club Wasps, coach Jake White tells Sport24 of Carr’s performance on the day: “Nizaam was very thankful that we gave him the opportunity after the Wasps episode. He said to us: 'I'll repay you guys back on the field'.”
Repay he did, as the Bulls ran in seven tries - Carr also getting one, with David Kriel bagging a brace, to the four scored by their visitors.
The Sharks, meanwhile, hosted Cardiff in last night’s late game.
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
WEEKEND'S URC RESULTS

Munster 24 Connacht 17, Leinster 40 Warriors 5, Bulls 43 Ospreys 26, Benetton 24 Edinburgh 17, Ulster 36 Zebre 15, Stormers 36 Scarlets 19