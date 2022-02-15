Cape Town City will be hoping that new boy Darwin Gonzalez is cleared to play against Kaizer Chiefs in tonight’s 7.30pm PSL clash.

The Venezuelan forward could prove a useless asset up front for coach Eric Tinkler’s manne as they look to improve on their ninth-placed position on the table.

City were short on ideas and cool finishing when they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup 2-1 by Royal AM at the weekend.

But Bafana Bafana rightback Terrence Mashego says the Citizens are determined to get the hele three points at Cape Town Stadium today.

He says: “Considering we are out of the Nedbank Cup, we have to collect maximum points this time around. We know Kaizer Chiefs have a strong team and they won’t be easy to beat, but we are playing at home.”

Coach Eric Tinkler is still bitterbek about the standard of refereeing in the South Africa, with the number of decisions going against his span on Saturday, including a dubious freekick call that led to Royal AM’s winner.

He says: “We have to try and put on a good performance, but knowing that not everything is in our hands. We try to concentrate on ourselves, but I feel for the players.”

Chiefs, meanwhile, are also desperate to bounce back from their Cup exit at the hands of TS Galaxy.

