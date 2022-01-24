Stormers coach John Dobson says the Bulls’ banter video released before the north-south derby against his team blew up in their faces.

Leading up to Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus, the Bulls marketing team released a video of three recovering Stormers fans who have seen the light and are now supporting the Bulls.

It was meant to hype up the game and came complete with one fan smoking an entjie while shaking addict style, trane en als.

And Dobson says he needed no team talk after that, his manne were psyched up genoeg to down the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus after racing to an early 18-0 lead.

GARMAAK: Cape convert

The coach explains: “I was grateful [for the timing of the video, it]was playing in the team room [on Friday night].

“I didn’t speak to the team before the game... “Hopefully some recovering Stormers fans from hangovers.”

He adds: “In the context of the video it did help to create interest, it was funny and well done but it did help our players a little bit.”

The Stormers had the last laugh, though, tweeting afterwards: “We’ll e happy to welcome them back to the Faithful with open arms.”

