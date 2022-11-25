Historically England matches against South Africa at Twickenham go down to the wire. In fact, the last two matches were won by a single points - England beating the Springboks 12-11 in 2018 and then again 27-26 last year.

While South Africa have not won a match against the Roses at Twickenham since 2014, coach Jacques Nienaber’s manne know they’ll have to finish strong if they want to get over the line. England proved last week in their comeback 25-25 draw with the All Blacks that they play for the full 80 minutes. From 25-6 down with 10 minutes to go, to a 25-25 draw. Amazing spirit boys!!!#ENGvNZL pic.twitter.com/NpHdz9wodg — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 19, 2022 And with the likes of Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Kwagga Smith on their bench, the Boks’ forwards will look to make a big explosion again. Known as the Bomb Squad, Marx says they will leave nothing on the field for the win.

He explains: “I don’t think any team likes losing, you obviously go onto the field and you only wanna give your best and hopefully your best is good enough to win the game. “For England, both probably want to win this game quite this and obviously end the year on a positive note.” Prop Thomas du Toit joins the Bomb Squad after having skippered the SA ‘A’ team on their tour of Europe.

Addition: Bok prop Du Toit He adds: “England have a big, strong pack and it will be a great matchup between the two packs. “The team who gets the upper hand up front [will come out tops].” Both Marx and Du Toit will be looking to star, as the Boks hunt for a first win against England at Twickhenham in eight years.