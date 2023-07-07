Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko knows they are going to have to play their best game of the U20 World Championship to date if they want to beat Ireland in the semifinal this Sunday at Athlone Stadium (4.30pm). The winner of the clash will face the winner of England and France at 7pm on the same day.

As the only southern- hemisphere team left in the tournament, hosts South Africa will cross swords with the Six Nations U20 champs. Struck by the tragic death of scrumhalf Jack Oliver's father, Grieg, in a paragliding accident in the Mother City earlier this week, SA coach Nhleko says of their opponents: "They have really done well in winning the U20 Six Nations and showed some excellent form so far in this competition. "They also suffered some adversity in the last couple of days and that will give them a deeper sense of purpose going into each game.