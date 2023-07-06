Australia can expect to face a fired-up England and a furious crowd in the third Ashes Test at Headingley starting on Thursday at 12pm as the row over Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s rumbles on. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Aussie counterpart Anthony Albanese even traded verbal bouncers over the issue, which started when Bairstow was given out stumped by opposing wicketkeeper Alex Carey during what the England batsman thought was a break in play.

Bairstow’s exit, in a match the visitors won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes despite England captain Ben Stokes’s stunning 155, sparked wilde boos at sturvy Lord’s and led to three MCC members being suspended for allegedly abusing the Aussies. Thought we had seen this before. Jonny Bairstow attempting to catch Marnus Labuschagne stepping out of his crease two days ago. #Ashes @wwos @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/U28fEvlEu8 — Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 2, 2023 To add fuel to the fire, the third Test at Bairstow’s Yorkshire home ground, with increased security expected at Headingley – traditionally one of England’s most passionate venues. As they build-up to the third Test, Stokes insists he would have withdrawn the appeal and Joe Root, his predecessor as England skipper, endorses that view by saying: “As a team we want to play our cricket in a certain way and leave a certain legacy.”