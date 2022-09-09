The Caf Champions League will come to Athlone Stadium for the first time in 17 years when Cape Town City host AS Otoho on Saturday at 3pm. The last time Mother City fans got to cheer their own on in the continent’s top competition was when now-defunct Ajax Cape Town held eventual tournament winners Egyptian giants Al-Ahly to a goalless draw on August 7, 2005.

For the first time in the club’s history, our Champions League campaign kicks off this weekend! 🏆



🆚 AS Otoho

🏆 @CAFCLCC

📆 Saturday 10 September

⏰ 15:00

📺 Televised

🏟 Athlone Stadium

🎟 https://t.co/Gii618NIhv pic.twitter.com/vXZGMMrEyi — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 7, 2022 Former Bafana Bafana striker Nathan Paulse, who played in that final group game as Gordon Igesund’s side finished bottom for Group A, says of this weekend’s occasion: “It’s great for Cape football and a welcome return for Africa’s best to be playing there again.” He adds: “City must use the Cape wind factor to their advantage.” BIG OCCASION: Nathan Paulse After a frustrating start to the season for the Citizens, who have won just two games in nine games leading up to their test against their Congolese visitors, coach Eric Tinkler wants his side to step up for the big game.

Tinkler says of playing in Africa: “It needs to be a massive motivator for the players. “How you measure yourself is that you are playing at the highest level available – and in Africa, it’s the Caf Champions League. “Why do you want to play at the level? That’s where the scouts are, if you want to be seen.