Experienced Blitzboks Branco du Preez became the most successful South African Sevens player in World Series history, claiming his 22nd title in Spain last weekend.

Du Preez, 31, started his SA Sevens career in 2010, and knows how invaluable experience is in the Blitzboks squad.

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the final against Argentina last Sunday, Du Preez says: “We had some old heads in the squad and that helped in those final minutes.

“The guys kept their heads and used their experience. The never-say-die attitude in the squad also helped.”

With captain Shakes Soyizwapi out injured for the second tournament in Spain this week, South Africa will again bank on their experienced manne to pull them through when they face USA and Spain in Pool A, before hunting for a sixth-consecutive trophy in the knockouts.

[email protected]