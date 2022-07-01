England coach Eddie Jones has recalled scrumhalf Danny Care and No.8 Billy Vunipola after lengthy absences in an experienced side captained by Courtney Lawes to take on the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday at 11.55am.

While the core of the starting side that will be looking for a ninth straight win over Australia is made up of grizzled veterans, three players could make their Test debuts off the bench at Perth Stadium.