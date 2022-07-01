England coach Eddie Jones has recalled scrumhalf Danny Care and No.8 Billy Vunipola after lengthy absences in an experienced side captained by Courtney Lawes to take on the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday at 11.55am.
While the core of the starting side that will be looking for a ninth straight win over Australia is made up of grizzled veterans, three players could make their Test debuts off the bench at Perth Stadium.
Former England U20s skipper Jack van Poortvliet will back up Care at halfback, while centre Guy Porter and exciting 19-year-old fullback Henry Arundell could also launch their international careers.
Care was banished to international exile after a disagreement with Jones in 2018 but gets another chance at the age of 35 in the absence of Ben Youngs, while Vunipola will play his first Test since the 2021 Six Nations.
In other international action on the weekend, Japan face France at 8am Saturday, while Argentina host Scotland at 9.10pm.
Australia v England, Saturday 11.55am
Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Rob Leota, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Darcy Swain, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell.
Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 James Slipper, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Jordan Petaia
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 8 Ellis Genge, 7 Jamie George, 6 Will Stuart, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Jonny Hill, 3 Courtney Lawes (captain), 2 Tom Curry, 1 Billy Vunipola.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack van Poortvliet, 22 Guy Porter, 23 Henry Arundell.