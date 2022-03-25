World champion Max Verstappen hopes his Red Bull team have sorted out their car problems ahead of Sunday’s 7pm Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez were forced out of the season-opening Bahrain GP last weekend.

And the Dutchman is desperate to score punte in his title defence to reel in early championship leader Charles Leclerc and fierce rival Lewis Hamilton.

He says: “Last weekend was a tough one for all of us to take.

“It was disappointing. You always say to yourself, and to the team as well, that we have to score points.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes is also having a klomp troubles, with engineering boss Andrew Shovlin revealing: “There is a lot of everything.

“There’s bouncing. The balance is poor. There is a lack of low-speed grip. We’re struggling on traction.

“The drivability could be better. The tyre warm-up is not good enough... and the car is a bit on the heavy side.”

