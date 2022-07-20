Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says fans must stay in their lane and not act like football fans, as they get ready for Sunday’s French Grand Prix. Currently 38 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc heading into Sunday’s race, it’s Verstappen’s rivalry with Lewis Hamilton that has F1 fans all over the world divided.

Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers standings, 99 points behind Verstappen. Compare and contrast! 🧐



The state of play at the halfway point, past and present...#F1 pic.twitter.com/fohwcgzZrk — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2022 But still, fans like to pit the two against each other, with Verstappen getting the boos in Hamilton’s home GP recently, with the Dutchman’s fans returning the favour in the Australian GP a week later. Verstappen, though, tells F1-Insider: “Basically, I think it’s a shame that the fans actually react like football fans. They always boo at the opponent. In the Netherlands they boo Lewis, in England me...