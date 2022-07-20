Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says fans must stay in their lane and not act like football fans, as they get ready for Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
Currently 38 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc heading into Sunday’s race, it’s Verstappen’s rivalry with Lewis Hamilton that has F1 fans all over the world divided.
Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers standings, 99 points behind Verstappen.
Compare and contrast! 🧐— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2022
The state of play at the halfway point, past and present...#F1 pic.twitter.com/fohwcgzZrk
But still, fans like to pit the two against each other, with Verstappen getting the boos in Hamilton’s home GP recently, with the Dutchman’s fans returning the favour in the Australian GP a week later.
Verstappen, though, tells F1-Insider: “Basically, I think it’s a shame that the fans actually react like football fans. They always boo at the opponent. In the Netherlands they boo Lewis, in England me...
“I am a PSV fan. But when I watch a great football match, I enjoy it, whether my team wins or loses. “It would be nice if fan behaviour in our sport was the same. And that, despite all the rivalry, opponents are also treated with respect.”