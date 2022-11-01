The Dutch driver led from pole position and finished ahead of Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Double world champion Max Verstappen is enjoying the best Grand Prix season of all time, with Sunday’s win in the Mexico City Grand Prix setting a new world record of 14 victories in a single season, as well as the most points scored.

In doing so, the 25-year-old beat records set by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) on 13 wins in a season, taking his points tally to 416, three more than the previous record set by Hamilton in 2019.

And he could extend his records in the final two races in Brazil next Sunday and Abu Dhabi the week after.

Of his feat, Verstappen says: “It has been an incredible year so far, we are definitely enjoying it and we’ll try to go for more [wins].”