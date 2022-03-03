Legendary Proteas allrounder Vernon Philander is taking legal action against Cricket South Africa CSA), due to an alleged breach of contract.

The 36-year-old from Ravensmead’s grievances involve contract disputes during the latter stages of his career, and also CSA's failure to honour a long-service payment after his retirement in 2020.

In an interview with IOL, he explains that he accepted a pay rise in 2018 to retain his loyalty to the team after a number of Proteas bowlers - Kyle Abbott, Marchant de Lange, and Wayne Parnell - left SA to sign Kolpak deals and Morne Morkel retired.

But CSA only honoured the deal for one season.

He says: “It was at this stage [while on tour to Sri Lanka in 2018] that [CSA’s former acting director of cricket] Corrie van Zyl flew to Colombo to discuss my future with the Proteas.

“Firstly, my agent Arthur Turner should have been present in those meetings but obviously wasn’t because we were in Sri Lanka.

“It was during these meetings that it was discussed that my contract would be upgraded if I remained eligible for the Proteas.

“I was paid the new amount for the next season, but not the following year.

“I was told that due to me not playing franchise cricket they could not pay me what was previously agreed upon. This has no bearing on my national contract.

“They presented their ‘ranking system’ which made no sense as I had actually gone up in the ICC Test rankings.”

Philander approached the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) for assistance in regards to his dispute with CSA, but nothing has come to fruition.

Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke insists that “Saca were not a party to this [contract] negotiation and cannot therefore comment” and that the payment fund for long service never got off the ground.

CSA’s Head of Media Thami Mthembu stated that “CSA won't be making a public pronouncement on the status of the negotiations until the two [legal] parties have concluded the current round[s] of engagements”.

