THE Proteas were kicked out of the tri-series, also involving New Zealand, by Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday. With the Kiwis having already booked their place in the final of the series with two wins ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy next week, the hosts will now face them in the decider after beating the Proteas by six wickets.

After winning the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma decided to bat first and led from the front as he scored a woelige 82 runs off 96 balls in an innings that included 13 fours. Youngster Matthew Breetzke, who scored 150 runs on debut in the defeat to New Zealand on Monday, again starred with bat in hand to klap 83 runs off 84 balls, with Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with his knock of 87 off just 56 balls. Breetzke bettered West Indian batter Desmond Haynes’ 195 runs in his first two matches in 1978 before he fell to a catch off spinner Khushdil Shah.

Kyle Verreynne and Corbin Bosch remained not out with 44 and 15 respectively as SA finished on 352/5, but Pakistan made it look like a walk in the park. They started well, with Babar Azam 23 and Fakhar Zaman, 41, scoring 57 for the first wicket, before both openers were removed by Wiaan Mulder, who was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with figures of 2/79. CENTURY: Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Rizwan (122 not out) and Salman Agha (134) then took take the game away from SA to claim a maklike win.