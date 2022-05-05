The Red Devils have had a hellish season, with the arrival of France centreback Varane from Real Madrid, £73m winger Jadon Sancho and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo sending expectations sky-high.

Raphael Varane believes Manchester United will be back fighting for trophies next season under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

But Varane and span will end empty-handed, with the team currently sixth in the Premier League and set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Varane, though, reckons United will stiek uit wild next term under incoming Ajax boss Ten Hag, who KO’d his Real in the 2019 Champions League semifinals.

The 29-year-old says: “I’m always positive and I think with a good pre-season, with good work, we can prepare well for next season and be ready to fight for every trophy.