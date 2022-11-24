Despite losing both their matches on their tour of Europe, South Africa ‘A’ centre Henco van Wyk believes the journey to the northern hemisphere was a success.
Back at his franchise the Lions as they prepare to host Wales’ Dragons in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday, the 21-year-old up-and-coming Springbok star says: “It was a massive honour to represent the country with that badge on my chest. No money can buy that ... It is another step towards the real jersey.
“The experience you build up there playing alongside Test players – in the one match we had 14 Springboks – and what you learn from them, is cool stuff. From the opposition you learn stuff that might work for you back home.
“So, ja, it wasn’t a very successful tour winning-wise but I will definitely say I came back a better rugby player. I learnt a lot while I was there from the coaching staff and that is a win for me.”