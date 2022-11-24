Despite losing both their matches on their tour of Europe, South Africa ‘A’ centre Henco van Wyk believes the journey to the northern hemisphere was a success.

Back at his franchise the Lions as they prepare to host Wales’ Dragons in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday, the 21-year-old up-and-coming Springbok star says: “It was a massive honour to represent the country with that badge on my chest. No money can buy that ... It is another step towards the real jersey.