When Lara van Niekerk touched the wall at the end of the 100m breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night, the first thing she did was to look for Tatjana Schoenmaker.

She recalls: “I really thought it would come down to a touch, so I’m quite surprised touching the wall. I looked and thought, ‘Where’s Tatjana?’ I thought it would come down to the last touch and that is what I was preparing myself for.”