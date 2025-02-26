STORMERS lock Ruben van Heerden believes they can still do something kwaai in the United Rugby Championship, despite their sukkels this season and Loftus could be the best venue to mount a fightback. After winning only four out of their 11 matches and with seven league games remaining, the Kaapenaars’ competition is on the verge of collapse if they don’t pick up wins over the next few games.

Van Heerden, though, believes their recovery could start on Saturday when they face the Bulls in the North versus South derby (5pm kickoff). Ex-Bull Van Heerden says: “We’ve still have seven matches left and there is time to do something special, but it has to start this weekend. “We owe it to each other to pull together and play to our potential. I think we’ve disappointed each other this season a bit in certain areas. We are a good team, but we haven’t shown that consistently.

“So, there can be no time wasting. We can’t afford to make those silly errors and not be clinical. The motivation is for each other and our supporters. They deserve better and we deserve better.” The Stormers are in 10th place on the URC standings, but are only three points off a playoff place. Having lost their last three matches in the tournament, one of them against the Bulls, they need some momentum to push for a spot among the top eight. FORMER STORMER: Cobus Wiese Van Heerden says only an 80-minute performance will be good enough against former Stormer Cobus Wiese and his brasse on Saturday.