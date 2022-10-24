Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp singled out Virgil van Dijk after their shocking 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premer League on Saturday. In another massive setback in an inconsistent start to the season, the Reds were made to pay for their mistakes when former Reds youth-team star Taiwo Awoniyi reacted first when the ball came back off the post in the 55th minute to score the only goal of the match.

By then Van Dijk had somehow missed the target with a header in the 38th minute for a Liverpool side sukkelling without injured stars Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez. And with the Reds fighting to get back into the game, Van Dijk could not beat Dean Henderson with a free header from a corner deep inside injury time to salvage a draw. Seventh on the log with 16 points from 11 games, Klopp was fuming after the defeat to the laaste span on the log.